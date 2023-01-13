Home Events Kolkata

Witness a classy tribute to the legendary ensemble Pink Floyd 

The tribute performance will be put up by Bodhi & The Omega Force

Raima Ganguly Published :  13th January 2023 12:00 AM   |   Published :   |  13th January 2023 12:00 AM
Picsart_23-01-13_09-55-30-441

Pink Floyd

City based ensemble Bodhi & The Omega Force is all set to pay a classy tribute to the legendary rock band Pink Floyd in an event named Any Colour You Like: A Tribute to Pink Floyd. The two hour plus feature concert at Princeton Club is an attempt by guitarist Bodhisattwa Ghosh to go back to his rock roots. January 13. 8pm onwards. Details on insider.in

Comments