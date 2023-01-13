Witness a classy tribute to the legendary ensemble Pink Floyd
The tribute performance will be put up by Bodhi & The Omega Force
Raima Ganguly
City based ensemble Bodhi & The Omega Force is all set to pay a classy tribute to the legendary rock band Pink Floyd in an event named Any Colour You Like: A Tribute to Pink Floyd. The two hour plus feature concert at Princeton Club is an attempt by guitarist Bodhisattwa Ghosh to go back to his rock roots. January 13. 8pm onwards. Details on insider.in