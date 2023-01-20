Aminia serves out winter delicacies
Raima Ganguly Published : 20th January 2023 12:00 AM | Published : | 20th January 2023 12:00 AM
Aminia- one of the leading biryani and North Indian restaurants of Kolkata has come up with a festival specifically curated for winters named Aminia’s Winter Delicacies at the Rajarhat outlet. Gorge on Nalli Nehari with Tafta, Tandoori Chicken Wings, Mutton Seekh Lucknowi and Gajar ka Halwa apart from some classic biryani. January 20 onwards. 11:30 am onwards. Rs. 700 for two. Instagram: @aminiarestaurant