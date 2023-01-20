Shakti's 50th Anniversary World Your to come to Kolkata's CCFC

Home Events Kolkata

Shakti's 50th Anniversary World Tour to come to Kolkata's CCFC

Legendary quintet comprising of Zakir Hussain and Shankar Mahadevan to name a few will take the stage on January 24

TATA Steel Kolkata literary Meet is all set to host one of the most iconic and immersive live music concerts named Shakti’s 50th Anniversary World Tour- India Leg. A legendary quintet comprising of John McLaughlin, Zakir Hussain, Shankar Mahadevan, Ganesh Rajagopalan and Selvaganesh Vinayakram will perform at CCFC as a part of the tour. Gates open at 6pm. Details on insider.in

