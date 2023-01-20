Shakti's 50th Anniversary World Your to come to Kolkata's CCFC
Legendary quintet comprising of Zakir Hussain and Shankar Mahadevan to name a few will take the stage on January 24
Raima Ganguly Published : 20th January 2023 12:00 AM | Published : | 20th January 2023 12:00 AM
TATA Steel Kolkata literary Meet is all set to host one of the most iconic and immersive live music concerts named Shakti’s 50th Anniversary World Tour- India Leg. A legendary quintet comprising of John McLaughlin, Zakir Hussain, Shankar Mahadevan, Ganesh Rajagopalan and Selvaganesh Vinayakram will perform at CCFC as a part of the tour. Gates open at 6pm. Details on insider.in