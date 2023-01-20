Home Events Kolkata

Taste Yauatcha's Yum Cha offerings 

The special menu includes signature dim sums like Shiitake Mushroom Dumpling

Raima Ganguly Published :  20th January 2023 12:00 AM   |   Published :   |  20th January 2023 12:00 AM
Head out to the Michelin Star diner Yauatcha this month to experience some authentic Cantonese delights as they have introduced a special Yum Cha Menu. The special menu on offer allows patrons to choose from a range of Yauatcha’s signature dim sum like Shiitake Mushroom Dumpling, Vegetable Crystal Dumpling along with dessert options like Red Fruit Fromage and Raspberry Delice. Monday to Friday. 4pm onwards. 09222222800

