Taste Yauatcha's Yum Cha offerings
The special menu includes signature dim sums like Shiitake Mushroom Dumpling
Raima Ganguly Published : 20th January 2023 12:00 AM | Published : | 20th January 2023 12:00 AM
Head out to the Michelin Star diner Yauatcha this month to experience some authentic Cantonese delights as they have introduced a special Yum Cha Menu. The special menu on offer allows patrons to choose from a range of Yauatcha’s signature dim sum like Shiitake Mushroom Dumpling, Vegetable Crystal Dumpling along with dessert options like Red Fruit Fromage and Raspberry Delice. Monday to Friday. 4pm onwards. 09222222800