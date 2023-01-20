Taste Yauatcha's Yum Cha offerings 

Head out to the Michelin Star diner Yauatcha this month to experience some authentic Cantonese delights as they have introduced a special Yum Cha Menu. The special menu on offer allows patrons to choose from a range of Yauatcha’s signature dim sum like Shiitake Mushroom Dumpling, Vegetable Crystal Dumpling along with dessert options like Red Fruit Fromage and Raspberry Delice. Monday to Friday. 4pm onwards. 09222222800