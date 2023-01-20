Home Events Kolkata

Veneto hosts an exclusive Turkey Festival

Choose from offerings like Honey Glazed Turkey and Goat Cheese Turkey 

Soak in some exotic delights made out of turkey as Veneto Bar & Kitchen lays out an exclusive Turkey Festival. The star attractions on the menu are their melt-in-your-mouth Goat Cheese Turkey, and decadent Honey Glazed Turkey. Pair it up with sparkling Santa Gria, or a Spiced Holiday cocktail. For those with a sweet tooth, try the Red Wine Hot Chocolate or a slice of Dolchi plum cake. Up till January 31. Noon onwards.

