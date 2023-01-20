Veneto hosts an exclusive Turkey Festival

Soak in some exotic delights made out of turkey as Veneto Bar & Kitchen lays out an exclusive Turkey Festival. The star attractions on the menu are their melt-in-your-mouth Goat Cheese Turkey, and decadent Honey Glazed Turkey. Pair it up with sparkling Santa Gria, or a Spiced Holiday cocktail. For those with a sweet tooth, try the Red Wine Hot Chocolate or a slice of Dolchi plum cake. Up till January 31. Noon onwards.