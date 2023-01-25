Festival Cinemaa Saraswati turns three

Goddess Saraswati is worshipped as the divine form of knowledge and wisdom. What better day than the festival of knowledge could it be to celebrate the cinematic excellence of Bengal? Named Cinemaa Saraswati, the festival will take place at Upanagari Sporting Club Ground tomorrow with a particular focus on the Bengali film industry. The festival will showcase new talents, ideas, and growth pathways that have opened up for the Bengali industry in recent years. They have also curated a platform named Open Mic where aspiring cinema artists can showcase their talents in front of veteran artists, eminent directors & producers. To add brownie points to this celebration of cinema, the entire festival is free of cost for participants.

What: Cinemaa Saraswati

Where: Upanagari Sporting Club Ground, Patuli

When: January 26th