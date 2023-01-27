Acropolis Mall hosts a winter food festival named Winter Bites

Acropolis Mall near Kasba is definitely one of the most visited shopping malls in the city, which is also famous for its frequent food pop ups. This winter too, definitely couldn't be missed out as a Winter Food Carnival named Winter Bites is taking place on the courtyard in front of the mall. Head out to this popular destination to relish all types of Kolkata specialties such as piping hot Biryani, juicy Kebabs to Nolen Gur er Sandesh and Pithe. On till this Sunday- January 29th, this ongoing food saga is all set to offer a wholesome, comprehensive gastronomic experience that doesn't only bring to the forefront Kolkata Street food, but edibles from across shores such as the Indonesian Egg Pop Up rolls. Numerous sought after eateries from the City of Joy will also come together at this spot with their own stalls. Some of the eateries that will be serving at this festival are Go Lebanese, Dimwala Calcutta Delicacies, Panthathirtha, Poush Parbon to name a few. If the temperature rise is taking a toll on you, Indulge in some ice cream in inimitable style from Turkisiano.

What: Winter Bites

Where: Acropolis Mall

When: Up till January 29