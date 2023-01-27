The most awaited Kolkata International Book Fair is back
Raima Ganguly Published : 27th January 2023 12:00 AM | Published : | 27th January 2023 12:00 AM
The much revered International Kolkata Book Fair is back and all set to take place for two weeks at a stretch. Head out to Central Park Mela Ground to witness one of the biggest book fairs in Asia and browse through hundreds of classics, and literature from other countries. There will be cultural events and handcraft stalls at the fair too. January 31 onwards. Up till February 12. kolkatabookfair.net