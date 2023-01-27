Walk down memory lane with Dr Tathagata Neogy of Immersive Trails

The Hooghly riverbank has seen an ebb and flow of communities, cultures and history since the early 17th century. Dr Tathagata Neogy of Immersive Trails is yet again back on track and all set to take history enthusiasts on a walk through the northern parts and ghats of the city. Meet at 583, Ananda Negi Lane early in the morning to set out on an explorative journey. January 28. 7:30 onwards. immersivetrails.com