Before the winter vanishes, visit The Yellow Turtle's ongoing Dimsum and Bao Festival
The menu has an array of interesting and unique baos and dimsums
Sharmistha Ghosal Published : 29th January 2023 12:00 AM | Published : | 29th January 2023 12:00 AM
Bid farewell to the chill with delicious dimsums and baos at The Yellow Turtle, an Asian fine dining restaurant and café near Golpark. Owned by Apeksha Lahiri, the restaurant serves Indonesian, Vietnamese, Chinese and Thai dishes. The Yellow Turtle also has a special breakfast menu.
Dimsum & Bao Festival showcases such delicacies as Cheese Chilli Mushroom Dimsum, Kaffir Lime Chicken Dimsum, Tirreti Style Pork Momo, Spicy Prawn Hargau, Festive Dimsum Basket, Garden Fresh Vegetable Bao and Hot Chilli Basil Pork Bao among others.
Meal for two – Rs1200 +
Ongoing 8.30 am – 10 pm