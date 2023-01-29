Before the winter vanishes, visit The Yellow Turtle's ongoing Dimsum and Bao Festival

Bid farewell to the chill with delicious dimsums and baos at The Yellow Turtle, an Asian fine dining restaurant and café near Golpark. Owned by Apeksha Lahiri, the restaurant serves Indonesian, Vietnamese, Chinese and Thai dishes. The Yellow Turtle also has a special breakfast menu.

Dimsum and Bao Festival

Dimsum & Bao Festival showcases such delicacies as Cheese Chilli Mushroom Dimsum, Kaffir Lime Chicken Dimsum, Tirreti Style Pork Momo, Spicy Prawn Hargau, Festive Dimsum Basket, Garden Fresh Vegetable Bao and Hot Chilli Basil Pork Bao among others.

Meal for two – Rs1200 +

Ongoing 8.30 am – 10 pm