Catch Swastika Mukherjee today at stray adoption camp by Safe Nest Foundation at Offbeat CCU

They say home is where the heart is. It's a Sunday and all the dog lovers in Kolkata there's good news for you. Safe Nest Foundation is organising a day-long adoption camp for the strays where you can choose your favourite mutt and give the four-legged friend a nice cosy home. And if you are lucky, there's a chance you may get to see and talk to none other than actress Swastika Mukherjee, who's also a champion of stray dogs.

Location: Offbeat CCU

When: January 29, 3-8 pm