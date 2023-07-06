Apobitra deals with science's fight for existence 

Witness the intense courtroom drama Apobitro, a powerful play inspired by Charles Darwin's groundbreaking ideas. Sabyasachi Chakraborty, Chandan Sen, Asit Basu, Shantilal Mukherjee, and others star in this thought-provoking performance at Rabindra Sadan.

What: Apobitro

When: July 11, 2023

Where: Rabindra Sadan

Tickets: thirdbell.in