Apobitra deals with science's fight for existence 

The cast includes Sabyasachi Chakraborty, Chandan Sen, Shantilal Mukherjee and others 

author_img Atreyee Poddar Published :  06th July 2023 11:59 PM   |   Published :   |  06th July 2023 11:59 PM
Sabyasachi Chakraborty

Witness the intense courtroom drama Apobitro, a powerful play inspired by Charles Darwin's groundbreaking ideas. Sabyasachi Chakraborty, Chandan Sen, Asit Basu, Shantilal Mukherjee, and others star in this thought-provoking performance at Rabindra Sadan. 

What: Apobitro

When: July 11, 2023 

Where: Rabindra Sadan 

Tickets: thirdbell.in

