Apobitra deals with science's fight for existence
The cast includes Sabyasachi Chakraborty, Chandan Sen, Shantilal Mukherjee and others
Atreyee Poddar Published : 06th July 2023 11:59 PM | Published : | 06th July 2023 11:59 PM
Witness the intense courtroom drama Apobitro, a powerful play inspired by Charles Darwin's groundbreaking ideas. Sabyasachi Chakraborty, Chandan Sen, Asit Basu, Shantilal Mukherjee, and others star in this thought-provoking performance at Rabindra Sadan.
What: Apobitro
When: July 11, 2023
Where: Rabindra Sadan
Tickets: thirdbell.in