Durnibar on a musical journey at Rabindra Sadan 

Experience the enchanting musical journey of Dekha Hobe Sadan-e by Durnibar Saha at Rabindra Sadan. With a stellar cast of voice artists and musicians, this performance beautifully reflects Durnibar's personal connection to music, offering a captivating and immersive experience for the audience.

What: Dekha Hobe Sadan-e

When: July 8, 2023

Where: Rabindra Sadan

Tickets: insider.in