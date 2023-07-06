Durnibar on a musical journey at Rabindra Sadan
He is joined by a stellar cast of musicians and voice artistes
Atreyee Poddar Published : 06th July 2023 11:59 PM | Published : | 06th July 2023 11:59 PM
Experience the enchanting musical journey of Dekha Hobe Sadan-e by Durnibar Saha at Rabindra Sadan. With a stellar cast of voice artists and musicians, this performance beautifully reflects Durnibar's personal connection to music, offering a captivating and immersive experience for the audience.
What: Dekha Hobe Sadan-e
When: July 8, 2023
Where: Rabindra Sadan
Tickets: insider.in