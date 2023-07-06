Home Events Kolkata

Durnibar on a musical journey at Rabindra Sadan 

He is joined by a stellar cast of musicians and voice artistes 

author_img Atreyee Poddar Published :  06th July 2023 11:59 PM   |   Published :   |  06th July 2023 11:59 PM
Durnibar Saha

Experience the enchanting musical journey of Dekha Hobe Sadan-e by Durnibar Saha at Rabindra Sadan. With a stellar cast of voice artists and musicians, this performance beautifully reflects Durnibar's personal connection to music, offering a captivating and immersive experience for the audience. 

What: Dekha Hobe Sadan-e

When: July 8, 2023 

Where: Rabindra Sadan

Tickets: insider.in

Durnibar Saha Music Kolkata

