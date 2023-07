Embark on a mesmerising journey through Rumi's mystical poetry with Ode to Rumi, presented by actor and author Kabir Bedi at GD Birla Sabhaghar. Experience the merging of self and divinity through music and poetry.

What: Poetry Performance

When: July 8, 2023

Where: GD Birla Sabhaghar

Tickets: bookmyshow.com