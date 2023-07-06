Home Events Kolkata

Laugh  out loud with Zakir Khan 

The comedian is back in the city with The Laughology Project 

Zakir Khan is all set to make Kolkata laugh

Join Zakir Khan for an evening of laughter and entertainment as The Laughology Project comes to Kolkata. Get ready to be amused and tickled by his witty jokes and hilarious anecdotes. Open for ages 16 and above. 

What: The Laughology Project with Zakir Khan 

When: July 23, 2023 

Where: Science City, Kolkata 

Tickets: bookmyshow.com

