Laugh out loud with Zakir Khan
The comedian is back in the city with The Laughology Project
Atreyee Poddar Published : 06th July 2023 11:59 PM
Join Zakir Khan for an evening of laughter and entertainment as The Laughology Project comes to Kolkata. Get ready to be amused and tickled by his witty jokes and hilarious anecdotes. Open for ages 16 and above.
What: The Laughology Project with Zakir Khan
When: July 23, 2023
Where: Science City, Kolkata
Tickets: bookmyshow.com