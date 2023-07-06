Home Events Kolkata

Panihati Avijatri presents Moti Nandi's Koni  

The theatrical masterpiece is ready to unfold at Rabindra Sadan 

author_img Atreyee Poddar Published :  06th July 2023 11:59 PM   |   Published :   |  06th July 2023 11:59 PM
A still from the play

A still from the play

Step into the world of Koni as Shantanu Nath directs the mesmerising adaptation of Moti Nandi’s novel. Presented by Panihati Avijatri and featuring Debdut Ghosh, Priya Saha, and others, this theatrical masterpiece unfolds at Rabindra Sadan. 

What: Koni 

When: July 9 

Where: Rabindra Sadan 

Tickets:  thirdbell.in

 

TAGS
Moti Nandi Koni Panihati Avijatri Rabindra Sadan

Comments