Panihati Avijatri presents Moti Nandi's Koni  

Step into the world of Koni as Shantanu Nath directs the mesmerising adaptation of Moti Nandi’s novel. Presented by Panihati Avijatri and featuring Debdut Ghosh, Priya Saha, and others, this theatrical masterpiece unfolds at Rabindra Sadan.

What: Koni

When: July 9

Where: Rabindra Sadan

Tickets: thirdbell.in