Panihati Avijatri presents Moti Nandi's Koni
The theatrical masterpiece is ready to unfold at Rabindra Sadan
Atreyee Poddar Published : 06th July 2023 11:59 PM | Published : | 06th July 2023 11:59 PM
Step into the world of Koni as Shantanu Nath directs the mesmerising adaptation of Moti Nandi’s novel. Presented by Panihati Avijatri and featuring Debdut Ghosh, Priya Saha, and others, this theatrical masterpiece unfolds at Rabindra Sadan.
What: Koni
When: July 9
Where: Rabindra Sadan
Tickets: thirdbell.in