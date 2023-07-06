Home Events Kolkata

Visit the Dim Sum Festival at Tipsy Tiger 

The culinary extravaganza is on for the month of July 

Published :  06th July 2023 11:59 PM
Indulge in a delightful culinary adventure at the Great Dim Sum Festival, hosted by Tipsy Tiger. Explore a delectable array of traditional and modern dim sum creations like Shiitake and White fungus or Crystal Ginger Fish, perfectly crafted to satisfy your taste buds

When: July 7 - 31, 2023

Where: Tipsy Tiger

