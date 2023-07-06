Visit the Dim Sum Festival at Tipsy Tiger
The culinary extravaganza is on for the month of July
Atreyee Poddar Published : 06th July 2023 11:59 PM
Indulge in a delightful culinary adventure at the Great Dim Sum Festival, hosted by Tipsy Tiger. Explore a delectable array of traditional and modern dim sum creations like Shiitake and White fungus or Crystal Ginger Fish, perfectly crafted to satisfy your taste buds
What: The Great Dim Sum Festival
When: July 7 - 31, 2023
Where: Tipsy Tiger