Visit the Dim Sum Festival at Tipsy Tiger 

The Great Dim Sum Festival is on at Tipy Tiger

Indulge in a delightful culinary adventure at the Great Dim Sum Festival, hosted by Tipsy Tiger. Explore a delectable array of traditional and modern dim sum creations like Shiitake and White fungus or Crystal Ginger Fish, perfectly crafted to satisfy your taste buds

What: The Great Dim Sum Festival

When: July 7 - 31, 2023

Where: Tipsy Tiger