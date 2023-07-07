Love Me Twice by Mono hosts second Calcutta Closet Cleanse this weekend

Wondering what to do with an overflowing closet right before welcoming your Puja 2023 collections? Visit the second edition of Calcutta Closet Cleanse this weekend at Skinny Mo’s Jazz Club. Hosted by Love Me Twice by Mono, it gives you a unique opportunity to enter the world of thrift and give second-hand a new lease of life. Meet like-minded people who advocate reduction and recycling and connect to a wonderful community. Nine thrift stalls will be set up and you can choose from a variety of items to take back home. Also, don’t forget to visit Love Me Twice by Mono and check out their thrift collections.

Brace yourself for a day of fun, forging new friendships, and working together to promote a conscious environment-friendly fashion ecosystem.

What: Calcutta Closet Cleanse

When: Sunday, July 9, 2023; noon – 8 pm

Where: Skinny Mo’s Jazz Club

Address: 91 Manohar Pukur Road, Kolkata

Open to all