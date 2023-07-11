Relish monsoon flavours at The Coast, Rain, and Fire pop-up

If you want to spend your Sunday relishing the flavours of monsoon then book yourself this pop-up sit-down meal at The Harmony Pot. Subhojit Sen of Masterchef India fame and Sayani Sengupta who runs her home kitchen Gooseberri collaborate and present The Coast, Rain, and Fire.

On the menu are exotic dishes - Warm Pineapple Virgin Toddy , Bhetki Pepper Bandel Cheese Ravioli in Seafood Buttermilk Sauce, Fire Grilled Podi Masala Prawn, Spiced Curry Leaf Ricotta Cheese Papdis, Chitol Otak Otak with Karpurkanti Rice and Prik Nam Pla , Mutton Bafat Flambé with Fugia and Inji Payassam Cream Cups with Caramelised Khoi. Hurry and book your seats today for a fun and memorable evening.

Date: July 16, 2023

Time: 6 pm – 9 pm

Venue: The Harmony Pot, Lake Gardens near Nava Nalanda School

Pre-booking numbers: 8961403616 / 9903583823

Pre-booking deadline: July 12, 2023

Price: Rs 1150