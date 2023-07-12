Celebrating Metiabruz and Wajid Ali Shah's bicentenary 

Wajid Ali Shah was undoubtedly one of the historical icons of India. The entire settlement of Metiabruz developed under him and one cannot be spoken about without the mention of the other. On the bi-centenary of Wajid Ali Shah, visual artist and writer Soumyadeep Roy curates Dastaan e Akhtar, a two-day grand celebration, remembering the King, his contributions towards the region and history of India and Bengal. In his effort, he has been supported by the living descendants of Wajid Ali Shah.

In a freewheeling chat with Indulge Soumyadeep Roy discusses the ideas behind the event, “I initiated the project when I started my work on Wajid Ali Shah and the history of the people who shifted to Metiabruz in the 19th century, back in 2017. While this is indeed his bicentenary, there are several theories about his birth date. His family claims it to be July 19, the English birthday is counted as July 30 and the Islamic records say it to be around May 30. Also, it was presumed he was born under inauspicious stars so his mother Malika Kishwer used to dress him as a Yogi to take down the curse. When he grew up, he used to celebrate it as Yogi Mela which would be around July 18-19. That is why we decided to mark the celebrations around mid-July.”

The event taking place on Saturday and Sunday this weekend will comprise of various facets. Intekhab is a visual art exhibition by Roy which will be inaugurated by Manzilat Fatima, great great grand-daughter of Wajid Ali Shah and Begum Hazrat Mahal on July 15 and will continue through the next day. It is open to all and runs from 9 am to 6 pm at the Sibtainabad Imambada.

Roy mentions, “I started working on the Zoo which was a famous but notorious infrastructure. Theories talk about openly kept snakes, tigers that swam across rivers and came to Botanical Gardens, and more. My exhibition basically has works of this re-imagined zoo and its animals called Digress from the Tigress; Dast e Mubarak, an 18 feet scroll; and Dastaan e Maahi, on the life of Wajid Ali Shah. It will also be the first exhibition of an artist in the Imambada in the last 160 years.”

Excerpt from Dastaan e Maahi- a tale told by two fish, narrating the life of Nawab Wajid Ali Shah

Courtesy: Soumyadeep Roy

Sunday, July 16 will start off with a heritage walk by Shaikh Sohailuddin of Break Free Trails and Roy representing Heritage and Art Walks Kolkata from 9 am. The walk is free of cost but will require prior registration. It has a maximum capacity of 50-55 pax only. The walk will start off from the Garden Reach Clock Tower and go along various historical points around the area. The facilitators would elaborate on the sites and the several theories associated with them. One can register for the walk through this link - https://l1nk.dev/2gU01

The walk will give way to a talk by Talat Fatima and Kamran Meerza, great great granddaughter and grandson of Wajid Ali Shah and Begum Hazrat Mahal. “Kamran Meerza’s father Late Kaukab Meerza had done extensive research on the area and the King. In fact, Satyajit Ray had consulted him during the making of Shatranj Ke Khiladi.” points out Roy.

To conclude the event will be a conversation by Madhuri Katti, author, and Anuran Kar Gupta, on the King and the Queen mother Malika Kishwar. The event promises to be homely where interaction and opinions will be welcome. It will provide a platform for Wajid Ali Shah and History enthusiasts to meet each other and discuss the legend.

So keep yourself free for a weekend on Wajid Ali Shah and the history of Metiabruz!