Cafe Positive celebrates 5th anniversary with Positive Theatre Festival

One of the city’s iconic cafes, Café Positive, which is managed by HIV + young adults, kicks off its 5th year. The café is set to celebrate the milestone by hosting the Positive Theatre Festival on July 14 and 15. The Festival aims to give space to four theatre performances on both days and strike up a conversation with the viewers. On July 14 is a performance by Ballygunge Antarmukh called Bhitoro Bahire and Shitalpati by Sobar Poth production. July 15 will have Brishti Brishti by Ushneek and Dui Pakhir Icchepuron by Not a Storyteller. All four dramas will be touching on the themes of inclusivity, positivity, and empowerment.

Date: July 14- 15, 2023

Time: 6 pm onwards

Venue: Café Positive

Address: 64 A Lake View Road

Free and open to all