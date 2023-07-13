Emami Art hosts an exhibition on artist Lalit Mohan Sen
Curated by Debudutta Gupta, it will display paintings, sketches, prints, and more
Emami Art is all set to open a retrospective exhibition on artist Lalit Mohan Sen. Curated by Debdutta Gupta, the exhibition will consist of the artist's paintings, sculptures, prints, photographs, sketches, and more.
What: Art exhibition on Lalit Mohan Sen
When: till September 30, 2023
Where: Emami Art