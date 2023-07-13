Home Events Kolkata

Emami Art hosts an exhibition on artist Lalit Mohan Sen 

Curated by Debudutta Gupta, it will display paintings, sketches, prints, and more

Published :  13th July 2023 11:59 PM
The exhibition is on till September 30, 2023

Emami Art is all set to open a retrospective exhibition on artist Lalit Mohan Sen. Curated by Debdutta Gupta, the exhibition will consist of the artist's paintings, sculptures, prints, photographs, sketches, and more. 

What: Art exhibition on Lalit Mohan Sen 

When: till September 30, 2023 

Where: Emami Art

