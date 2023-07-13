Home Events Kolkata

Mrs. Wilsons' Cafe hosts Art 68, Monsoon Flea 

Visit, browse through homegrown products, and make new friends 

author_img Subhadrika Sen Published :  13th July 2023 11:59 PM   |   Published :   |  13th July 2023 11:59 PM
Mrs Wilsons Café is hosting its Art 68 Monsoon Flea where a variety of items from home-grown brands will be up for sale. Check out jewellery, dresses, saris, and much more from brands like Venii Vidi Visa, Pawstore, or Dharohar. The flea is on from noon to 9 pm and happily welcomes furry friends.

What: Art 68 Monsoon Flea

When: noon - 9 pm 

Where: Mrs Wilsons Cafe 

 

