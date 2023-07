Seasonal Tastes hosts Epar Bangla Opar Bangla festival  

Taste the best of both Bengals

Head over to Seasonal Tastes at The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat as it hosts ‘Epar Bangla Opar Bangla’ offering flavours of cross-border Bengali cuisine. The platter consists of dishes like Kochupata diye chingri bhape, Mouri bata diye paneer er tarkari, and Bhapa shor doi among others.

What: Epar Bangla Opar Bangla

Where: Seasonal Tastes, The WEstin Kolkata Rajarhat

When: till July 23, 2023