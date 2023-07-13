Watch Tahader Itikotha at Tapan Theatre

Watch Tahader Itikotha, a re-imagined version of Bidhayak Bhattacharya’s Swarisrip which takes the audience through the changing facets of theatre itself. The cast includes Kheyali Dastidar, Arindam Ganguly, Aditya Sengupta, and others. The show is scheduled at Tapan Theatre from 7 pm onwards.

What: Theatre - Tahader Itikotha

When: July 19, 7 pm

Where: Tapan Theatre

Tickets: thirdbell.in