Watch Tahader Itikotha at Tapan Theatre
The drama is re-imagined from the works of Bidhayak Bhattacharya's Swarisrip
Subhadrika Sen Published : 13th July 2023 11:59 PM | Published : | 13th July 2023 11:59 PM
Watch Tahader Itikotha, a re-imagined version of Bidhayak Bhattacharya’s Swarisrip which takes the audience through the changing facets of theatre itself. The cast includes Kheyali Dastidar, Arindam Ganguly, Aditya Sengupta, and others. The show is scheduled at Tapan Theatre from 7 pm onwards.
What: Theatre - Tahader Itikotha
When: July 19, 7 pm
Where: Tapan Theatre
Tickets: thirdbell.in