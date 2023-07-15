Head over to Quest Mall for Midsummer’s sale tomorrow

The shopper's paradise in Kolkata, Quest Mall is back with its Midsummer Sale at Quest starting tomorrow and continuing till midnight. If you love to shop brands, do not miss the up to 50% off on all leading brands. From lifestyle to skincare and even food, there is something for everybody in this flash sale. Pick up your favourite body essentials from Bodyshop or the pair of shoes you have wanted from Adidas and Puma. Visit Jimmy Choo, Satya Paul, Michael Kors, Mango, and many more. So, are you ready for a shopping spree?

What: Midsummers Sale

Where: Quest Mall, Kolkata

When: July 16, 2023; till midnight