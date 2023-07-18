Home Events Kolkata

British Council hosts food discussion Calcutta on Your Plate

Immerse into a discussion of Kolkata’s 250 years old culinary heritage

author_img Subhadrika Sen Published :  18th July 2023 05:33 PM   |   Published :   |  18th July 2023 05:33 PM
Discover the culinary heritage of Kolkata

Discover the culinary heritage of Kolkata

British Council is all set to host the discussion ‘Calcutta on Your Plate’ based on the book by the same name by Nilosree Biswas. Where there is food, visuals are a must. Thus supported by the visuals by Irfan Nabi, it traces the journey of Kolkata’s culinary heritage for over two centuries.

The discussion will be spearheaded by Debanjan Chakrabarti , director British Council East and North East, who will be joined by Biswas; Nick Low, British Deputy High Commissioner; Tathagata Neogi, archaeologist, cultural historian, and co-founder, Immersive Trails; Shaun Kenworthy, chef and food consultant; and Rukshana Kapadia, food blogger and co-founder Ammolite Ideators.

Date: July 21, 2023

Venue: British Council, 16 Camac Street, L&T Chambers, First Floor - Kolkata 700017

Time: 6:30 pm

Free and open to all 

TAGS
British Council Kolkata Calcutta on Your Plate

Comments