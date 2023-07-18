British Council hosts food discussion Calcutta on Your Plate
Immerse into a discussion of Kolkata’s 250 years old culinary heritage
British Council is all set to host the discussion ‘Calcutta on Your Plate’ based on the book by the same name by Nilosree Biswas. Where there is food, visuals are a must. Thus supported by the visuals by Irfan Nabi, it traces the journey of Kolkata’s culinary heritage for over two centuries.
The discussion will be spearheaded by Debanjan Chakrabarti , director British Council East and North East, who will be joined by Biswas; Nick Low, British Deputy High Commissioner; Tathagata Neogi, archaeologist, cultural historian, and co-founder, Immersive Trails; Shaun Kenworthy, chef and food consultant; and Rukshana Kapadia, food blogger and co-founder Ammolite Ideators.
Date: July 21, 2023
Venue: British Council, 16 Camac Street, L&T Chambers, First Floor - Kolkata 700017
Time: 6:30 pm
Free and open to all