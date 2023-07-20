Laugh out loud with Harsh Gujral

Comedian Harsh Gujral is coming to make the people of Kolkata laugh with his stand-up solo – Joh Bolta Hai, Wohi Hota Hai at GD Birla Sabhaghar. Grab your tickets and take your seats for a laughter riot from 7:30 pm onwards.

What: Harsh Gujral solo stand-up comedy

When: August 6 , 7:30 pm onwards

Where: GD Birla Sabhaghar

Tickets: bookmyshow