Laugh out loud with Harsh Gujral

The stand-up comedian is coming to Kolkata on August 6

author_img Subhadrika Sen Published :  20th July 2023 11:59 PM   |   Published :   |  20th July 2023 11:59 PM
Harsh Gujral

Comedian Harsh Gujral is coming to make the people of Kolkata laugh with his stand-up solo – Joh Bolta Hai, Wohi Hota Hai at GD Birla Sabhaghar. Grab your tickets and take your seats for a laughter riot from 7:30 pm onwards. 

What: Harsh Gujral solo stand-up comedy

When: August 6 , 7:30 pm onwards

Where: GD Birla Sabhaghar

Tickets: bookmyshow

