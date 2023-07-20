Relish the Ilish at Fairfield by Marriott 

Home Events Kolkata

Hilsa lovers, head over to Kava at Fairfield by Marriott and gorge upon the tastiest Hilsa’s during their specially curated spread ‘Relish the Ilish’. The menu consists of Smoked HilsaDhakai Ilish, and more. The spread is available for lunch and dinner till July 31, 2023.

Where: Kava, Fairfield by Marriott

When: till July 31, 2023

