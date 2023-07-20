Relish the Ilish at Fairfield by Marriott
The Relish the Ilish spread brings varieties of Hilsa dishes to the table
Published : 20th July 2023
Hilsa lovers, head over to Kava at Fairfield by Marriott and gorge upon the tastiest Hilsa’s during their specially curated spread ‘Relish the Ilish’. The menu consists of Smoked Hilsa, Dhakai Ilish, and more. The spread is available for lunch and dinner till July 31, 2023.
What: Relish the Ilish
Where: Kava, Fairfield by Marriott
When: till July 31, 2023