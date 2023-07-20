Srikanta Acharya celebrates the musical journey of Haimanti Sukla
The singer completes five decades in music
Subhadrika Sen Published : 20th July 2023 11:59 PM | Published : | 20th July 2023 11:59 PM
Srikanta Acharya and Haimanti Shukla come together to celebrate the latter’s fifty years in music. The event titled ‘Ekhono Sarengita Bajchhe - Haimanti Sukla r Gaan Jiboner Ponchash’ will be held at Mahanayak Uttam Kumar Manch from 6 pm onwards.
What: Celebrating five decades of Haimanti Sukla
When: July 23, 6 pm onwards
Where: Mahanayak Uttam Kumar Mancha
Tickets: insider. in.