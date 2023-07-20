Home Events Kolkata

Srikanta Acharya celebrates the musical journey of Haimanti Sukla 

The singer completes five decades in music 

author_img Subhadrika Sen Published :  20th July 2023 11:59 PM   |   Published :   |  20th July 2023 11:59 PM
Srikanta Acharya and Haimanti Shukla come together to celebrate the latter’s fifty years in music. The event titled ‘Ekhono Sarengita Bajchhe - Haimanti Sukla r Gaan Jiboner Ponchash’ will be held at Mahanayak Uttam Kumar Manch from 6 pm onwards. 

