Srikanta Acharya celebrates the musical journey of Haimanti Sukla 

Srikanta Acharya and Haimanti Shukla come together to celebrate the latter’s fifty years in music. The event titled ‘Ekhono Sarengita Bajchhe - Haimanti Sukla r Gaan Jiboner Ponchash’ will be held at Mahanayak Uttam Kumar Manch from 6 pm onwards.

What: Celebrating five decades of Haimanti Sukla

When: July 23, 6 pm onwards

Where: Mahanayak Uttam Kumar Mancha

Tickets: insider. in.