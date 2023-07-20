Visit The Dream of an Idiot by Sibaprasad Karchaudhuri 

The Dream of an idiot is on till end September

Immerse yourself in the artistic world of tapestries, paintings, drawings, and prints by Sibaprasad Karchaudhuri at the Emami Art. The show titled ‘The Dream of an Idiot’ presents abstract art and will continue till September 30, 2023.

