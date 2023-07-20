Home Events Kolkata

Visit The Dream of an Idiot by Sibaprasad Karchaudhuri 

The art  exhibition is happening at Emami Art till September 30

The Dream of an idiot is on till end September

Immerse yourself in the artistic world of tapestries, paintings, drawings, and prints by Sibaprasad Karchaudhuri at the Emami Art. The show titled ‘The Dream of an Idiot’ presents abstract art and will continue till September 30, 2023.

What: The Dream of an Idiot

Where: Emami Art 

When: till September 30, 2023

Free and open to all 

