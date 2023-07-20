Visit The Dream of an Idiot by Sibaprasad Karchaudhuri
The art exhibition is happening at Emami Art till September 30
Subhadrika Sen Published : 20th July 2023 11:59 PM | Published : | 20th July 2023 11:59 PM
Immerse yourself in the artistic world of tapestries, paintings, drawings, and prints by Sibaprasad Karchaudhuri at the Emami Art. The show titled ‘The Dream of an Idiot’ presents abstract art and will continue till September 30, 2023.
What: The Dream of an Idiot
Where: Emami Art
When: till September 30, 2023
Free and open to all