Watch Nati Binodini Dasi come alive on stage 

Performed by Sudipta Chakraborty, the play is staged at the Academy of Fine Arts 

author_img Subhadrika Sen Published :  20th July 2023 11:59 PM   |   Published :   |  20th July 2023 11:59 PM
Sudipta Chakraborty

Sudipta Chakraborty is all set to take up the stage as Binodini Dasi in this music-based play by Abanti Chakraborty on the life of Nati Bindoni Dasi, the doyen of 18th-century Bengali theatre. The show is set to take place from 6:30 pm onwards at the Academy of Fine Arts. 

What: Nati Binodini Dasi 

Where: Academy of Fine Arts 

When: July 26, 6:30 pm 

Tickets: thirdbell.in 

