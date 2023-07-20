Watch Nati Binodini Dasi come alive on stage 

Sudipta Chakraborty is all set to take up the stage as Binodini Dasi in this music-based play by Abanti Chakraborty on the life of Nati Bindoni Dasi, the doyen of 18th-century Bengali theatre. The show is set to take place from 6:30 pm onwards at the Academy of Fine Arts.

What: Nati Binodini Dasi

Where: Academy of Fine Arts

When: July 26, 6:30 pm

Tickets: thirdbell.in