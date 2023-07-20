Watch Nati Binodini Dasi come alive on stage
Performed by Sudipta Chakraborty, the play is staged at the Academy of Fine Arts
20th July 2023
Sudipta Chakraborty is all set to take up the stage as Binodini Dasi in this music-based play by Abanti Chakraborty on the life of Nati Bindoni Dasi, the doyen of 18th-century Bengali theatre. The show is set to take place from 6:30 pm onwards at the Academy of Fine Arts.
What: Nati Binodini Dasi
Where: Academy of Fine Arts
When: July 26, 6:30 pm
Tickets: thirdbell.in