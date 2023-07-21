Head over to Hard Rock Cafe Kolkata for a musical weekend

If you still have not made plans for this weekend, then look no further. Ping all your music-loving friends and head over to Hard Rock Café Kolkata for two back-to-back musical extravaganzas. Listen to Naalayak perform on July 22 from 9 pm who are bound to captivate you with their soulful music, introspective lyrics, and eclectic genres. On July 23 you can catch Fakira perform live and mesmerize you with their fusion of traditional and contemporary music.

What: Naalayak (July 22, 9 pm onwards ) / Fakira (July 23, 8 pm onwards )

Where: Hard Rock Café Kolkata

Tickets: BookMyShow, insider.in

Reservations: Call 9831732223