Princeton Club hosts Gujarati food festival

Set foot at Princeton Club for a day-long Gujarati Food Festival on July 22, with an exclusively vegetarian fare replete with dishes like rotis, dal, kadhi, sabzi or shaak, rice and pickles of various flavours to tickle your taste buds. Rustled up by expert chefs with spices from Gujarat, the menu offers Khandvi, Dhokla, Undhiyu mix, Moong dal khasta kachori, Meethi puranpuri along with Val chana curry, Matar paneer, Baingan bharta, Shrikhand and more.

Where: Princeton Club, Prince Anwar Shah Road

Date: July 22, lunch and dinner buffets

Price: Rs 800 per person

Contact: 9830229313