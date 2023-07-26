Home Events Kolkata

Visit Squaring the Circle ceramic exhibition at Arthshila Santiniketan

The exhibition is on till August 27, 2023

author_img Subhadrika Sen Published :  26th July 2023 12:41 PM   |   Published :   |  26th July 2023 12:41 PM
Visit Arthshila at Santiniketan

Visit Arthshila at Santiniketan

If you are planning on taking a weekend spin to Santiniketan, here’s an exhibition that you can add to your list of must-visits. Arthshila Santiniketan, the multi-arts centre is currently hosting the exhibition ‘Squaring the Circle’ in collaboration with the Indian Ceramics Triennale. The exhibition is organised by Madhvi Subrahmanian and  Reyaz Badaruddin and focuses on the seemingly impossible task of squaring a circle. If you love exploring the arts, then this is an exhibition that should not be missed.

What: Squaring the Circle

Where: Arthshila, Santiniketan

When: till August 27, 2023

Time: 11 am – 7 pm (except Mondays)

TAGS
Arthshila Santiniketan Art Exhibition

Comments