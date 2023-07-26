Visit Squaring the Circle ceramic exhibition at Arthshila Santiniketan
The exhibition is on till August 27, 2023
Subhadrika Sen Published : 26th July 2023 12:41 PM | Published : | 26th July 2023 12:41 PM
If you are planning on taking a weekend spin to Santiniketan, here’s an exhibition that you can add to your list of must-visits. Arthshila Santiniketan, the multi-arts centre is currently hosting the exhibition ‘Squaring the Circle’ in collaboration with the Indian Ceramics Triennale. The exhibition is organised by Madhvi Subrahmanian and Reyaz Badaruddin and focuses on the seemingly impossible task of squaring a circle. If you love exploring the arts, then this is an exhibition that should not be missed.
What: Squaring the Circle
Where: Arthshila, Santiniketan
When: till August 27, 2023
Time: 11 am – 7 pm (except Mondays)