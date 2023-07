Aaaj o Agami remembers Tagore on August 8

Rabindranath Tagore is inevitably an important part of Bengali culture. Paying a tribute to the legend is Aaaj o Agami being held at Nazrul Mancha on August 8 , 6 pm onwards. The event will be graced by personalities like Jisshu, Srijato, Sohini Sarkar, Iman Chakraborty, Ankita Chakraborty, and others.

What: Aaaj O Agami

When: August 8, 6 pm

Where: Nazrul Mancha

Tickets: insider.in