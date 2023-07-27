Chiro Kishore pays tribute to legend Kishore Kumar
The event is being held at Mahajati Sadan
Subhadrika Sen 27th July 2023 11:59 PM
Head over to Mahajati Sadan to spend an evening of music and remembering the legend, Kishore Kumar. The event Chiro Kishore is presented by Handicapped Development Welfare Association and Wizard Events Inc and starts at 5 pm onwards.
What: Chiro Kishore
Where: Mahajati Sadan
When: 5 pm onwards
Tickets: bookmyshow.com