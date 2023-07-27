Home Events Kolkata

Chiro Kishore pays tribute to legend Kishore Kumar 

The event is being held at Mahajati Sadan 

author_img Subhadrika Sen Published :  27th July 2023 11:59 PM   |   Published :   |  27th July 2023 11:59 PM
Chiro Kishore pays tribute to the legend

Chiro Kishore pays tribute to the legend

Head over to Mahajati Sadan to spend an evening of music and remembering the legend, Kishore Kumar. The event Chiro Kishore is presented by Handicapped Development Welfare Association and Wizard Events Inc and starts at 5 pm onwards.  

What: Chiro Kishore

Where: Mahajati Sadan

When: 5 pm onwards 

Tickets: bookmyshow.com 

TAGS
Kishore Kumar Kolkata

Comments