Head over to The Backyard for tasty food and eco-conscious fun
While parents can enjoy a meal, children can learn from the workshops
Subhadrika Sen Published : 27th July 2023 11:59 PM | Published : | 27th July 2023 11:59 PM
The Waste Wizards has organised four weekends of immense fun and learning at The Backyard in association with Living Pink. While the parents can enjoy delectable delicacies, the young ones can enjoy making art with natural items or learn how to upcycle through workshops from 10:30 am.
To register: 9051406061