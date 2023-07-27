Home Events Kolkata

Inkriti hosts inaugural exhibition Shuruaat

Come shop for traditional crafts on July 28 and 29 at TBH

author_img Subhadrika Sen Published :  27th July 2023 11:59 PM   |   Published :   |  27th July 2023 11:59 PM
Attend this inaugural exhibtion

Attend this inaugural exhibtion

Hop over to Inkriti’s inaugural exhibition at The Bhawanipur House on July 28 and 29 from 1 pm onwards to experience the best of textile crafts. The exhibition titled ‘Shuruaat: A New Beginning for Crafts’ aims to honour crafts and bridge the gap between artisans and audience.

What: Shuruaat: A New Beginning for Crafts

Where: The Bhawanipur House

When: July 28-29, 1 pm onwards 

TAGS
Inkriti Shopping The Bhawanipur House

Comments