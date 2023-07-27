Inkriti hosts inaugural exhibition Shuruaat
Come shop for traditional crafts on July 28 and 29 at TBH
Subhadrika Sen Published : 27th July 2023 11:59 PM | Published : | 27th July 2023 11:59 PM
Hop over to Inkriti’s inaugural exhibition at The Bhawanipur House on July 28 and 29 from 1 pm onwards to experience the best of textile crafts. The exhibition titled ‘Shuruaat: A New Beginning for Crafts’ aims to honour crafts and bridge the gap between artisans and audience.
What: Shuruaat: A New Beginning for Crafts
Where: The Bhawanipur House
When: July 28-29, 1 pm onwards