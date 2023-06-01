Experience ghazals to Japanese music at Music Under One Sky

Join in a global fusion of melodies just ahead of World Music Day, when Pandit Iman Das curates Music Under One Sky. The evening will see ace performers like Das, Anjana Nath, and Ivy Banerjee mesmerize the audience through an eclectic mix of ghazals, thumris, Bengali folk, and more. The performance will be accompanied by Western pianist and keyboardist Indrajit Dey, sitarist Subhranil Sarkar and percussionist Pandit Parimal Chakraborty. Noted names from the world of music including Rupankar Bagchi, Manomay Bhattacharya, Gaurab Chatterjee (Gabu), Ranajay Bhattacharya, Satyarup Siddhanta, and more will be gracing the occasion as special guests. The event is open to all.

Date: Saturday, June 3, 4.30 pm

Where: 39/2A Purna Das Road, Lake Terrace, Kolkata - 700029