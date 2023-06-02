A comedy eve with Vipul Goyal

If you are tired of your monotonous schedule then a weekend laughter dose is what you need. Get ready for a hilarious ride as Vipul Goyal will be taking you through with his relatable jokes at the Kala Kunj Auditorium. His sense of humour is sure to have you in splits.

Where: Kala Kunj, Shakespeare Sarani

When: June 3, 7.45 pm onwards

Details on bookmyshow.co