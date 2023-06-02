A comedy eve with Vipul Goyal
His sense of humour is sure to have you in splits.
Nabamita Das Published : 02nd June 2023 12:00 AM
If you are tired of your monotonous schedule then a weekend laughter dose is what you need. Get ready for a hilarious ride as Vipul Goyal will be taking you through with his relatable jokes at the Kala Kunj Auditorium. His sense of humour is sure to have you in splits.
Where: Kala Kunj, Shakespeare Sarani
When: June 3, 7.45 pm onwards
Details on bookmyshow.co