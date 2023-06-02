A gripping familial tale with Tobe Tai

Indulge yourself with a suspenseful and gripping drama Tobe Tai at Gyan Manch. The drama will be based on a tale of a family who took rent in a locality, where neighbours become increasingly curious about them. To know more, join the dramatic journey as it is sure to make your evening more interesting.

Where: Gyan Manch, Elgin

When: June 4, 7 pm

Details on thirdbell.in