A gripping familial tale with Tobe Tai
Nabamita Das Published : 02nd June 2023 12:00 AM | Published : | 02nd June 2023 12:00 AM
Indulge yourself with a suspenseful and gripping drama Tobe Tai at Gyan Manch. The drama will be based on a tale of a family who took rent in a locality, where neighbours become increasingly curious about them. To know more, join the dramatic journey as it is sure to make your evening more interesting.
Where: Gyan Manch, Elgin
When: June 4, 7 pm
Details on thirdbell.in