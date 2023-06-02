Home Events Kolkata

A mouth-watering Sunday brunch at Club Verde

Treat your tastebuds with some scrumptious appetizers, delicious mains and toothsome desserts.

author_img Nabamita Das Published :  02nd June 2023 12:00 AM   |   Published :   |  02nd June 2023 12:00 AM
Club Verde

Let this Sunday be your cheat day to indulge in some foodgasm with a lavish Sunday Brunch at Club Verde. Start the delicious journey by chilling over some refreshing drinks and then treating your tastebuds to some scrumptious appetizers, delicious mains and toothsome desserts.

When: Every Sundays, Noon onwards

Where: Club Verde, Chak Garia

Rs 699+

