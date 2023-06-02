Sagnik Sen's tribute to Hemant Kumar at KCC

Immerse yourself in a musical trance as Sagnik Sen pays tribute to the legendary Hemant Kumar at Kolkata Centre for Creativity. With his soulful and hauntingly melodious voice, the artiste is going to deliver some iconic hits like Yaad Kiya Dil Ne, Tum Pukar Lo, Beqarar Karke Humein, and Na Tum Hamen Jano. It’s going to be a treat for music lovers.

When: Friday, June 2, 6pm onwards

Where: Kolkata Centre for Creativity, Anandapur

Details on insider.in