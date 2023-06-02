Sundarbans on screen at Victoria Memorial Hall

Treat yourself to the socio-environmental documentary Nona Ganger Upakhyan (Sundarban’s Saga of Hungry Tides) directed by Abhijit Chakraborty. The hour-long film screening about the people of Sundarbans will be held at Victoria Memorial Hall on World Environment Day. It is open to all.

When: Monday, June 5, 4.30 pm onwards

Where: Victoria Memorial Hall, Maidan