Sundarbans on screen at Victoria Memorial Hall
The hour-long film screening about the people of Sundarbans will be held on World Environment Day.
Subhadrika Sen Published : 02nd June 2023 12:00 AM | Published : | 02nd June 2023 12:00 AM
Treat yourself to the socio-environmental documentary Nona Ganger Upakhyan (Sundarban’s Saga of Hungry Tides) directed by Abhijit Chakraborty. The hour-long film screening about the people of Sundarbans will be held at Victoria Memorial Hall on World Environment Day. It is open to all.
When: Monday, June 5, 4.30 pm onwards
Where: Victoria Memorial Hall, Maidan