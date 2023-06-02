Taste JW Lounge's new mango menu

Satiate your taste buds with flavours of mango at JW Marriott Kolkata. To take patrons on a flavourful ride, Mango-Licious Hi-Tea at JW Lounge features desserts like Fresh mango and lemon tart, Fresh mango pavlova, Mango eclairs, Scones, Fresh mango entremet and more, that highlights the versatility of mango. From refreshing beverages to luscious desserts, a riot of flavours await you.

When: Till End of July, 2 - 6 pm

Where: JW Marriott Kolkata

Price: Rs 1999 AI