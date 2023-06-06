Savour Gooseberri’s tasty home-cooked bliss

Sayani Sengupta whose global culinary skills, through her home-kitchen brand Gooseberri has bowled over many, is back with Sayani’s Weekend Tryst at The Royal Bengal Tiger Café at Golf Green. She is hosting a pop-up only for June 9, 2023. The menu caters to both vegetarian and non-vegetarian food lovers. It includes Special Maharashtrian Pork Pulao, Maharashtrian Chilli Oil Chicken / Paneer Burger, and Egg Mutton / Mutton/ Double Egg Roll. Add an extra Rs 100 and get a refreshing Kokum Soda paired with your order. Are you ready to immerse yourself in some home-cooked flavours?

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Time: noon – 11 pm

Venue: The Royal Bengal Tiger Café (Golf Green)

Address: Module Subho Apartment, Uday Sankar Sarani, Kolkata 700095