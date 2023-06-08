Burmania pays tribute to Burman duo

Centrestage is set to host the music concert Burmania– Melodies and Nostalgia on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Science City. The concert is carefully curated for fans of Sachin Dev Burman and Rahul Dev Burman along with yesteryears musicians like Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, Kishore Kumar, and Mohammad Rafi. The line-up of performers includes fresh talents from the industry like Sanjeevani Bhelande, Arnab Chakraborty, Anushka Patra, Asmita Kar, Imran Akhtar, Sispiya Banerjee, and more. Suraj Sathe and Shyam Raj who originally played with RD Burman will add a hint of nostalgic soundscape to the evening through percussions. Tickets to the show can be purchased through insider.in.

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Time: 6 pm

Venue: Science City

Address: JBS Haldane Avenue, Kolkata 700046

Ticket Price: Rs 500