Pianist Dmitry Masleev to perform in Kolkata on Russia Day

The Consulate General of the Russian Federation in Kolkata along with ROSCONCERT and the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation is all set to observe Russia Day 2023 on Monday, June 12, 2023, at Sangit Kala Mandir. The event will host Dmitry Masleev who will put up a solo piano concert titled ‘Masterpieces of Russian Classics.’ Masleev is the winner of the XV International Tchaikovsky Competition. He is a regular solo pianist and performs at concerts all year round. The cultural exchange not only marks Russia Day but also plays a reminder of the long-standing bond between the two countries. The event is open to all and entry is free.

Date: Monday, June 12, 2023

Time: 7 pm (guests are requested to be seated by 6:45 pm)

Venue: Kala Mandir

Address: 48, Shakespeare Sarani, Kolkata 700017

Entry: Free