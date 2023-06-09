Ballabhpurer Rupkotha at the Academy of Fine Arts

Ballabhpurer Rupkotha is back again and this time on the Academy of Fine Arts stage. Catch the hilariously comical adventure of a king without a kingdom who falls in love with a young woman. All goes well till the ghostly history of the king’s palace is revealed. Written by Badal Sircar for the stage, it’s a treat.

Where: Academy of Fine Arts, Cathedral road

When: June 10, 3–5 pm

Tickets online at thirdbell.in.