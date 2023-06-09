Ballabhpurer Rupkotha at the Academy of Fine Arts
The horror-comedy is here to win your hearts again.
Subhadrika Sen Published : 09th June 2023 01:07 AM | Published : | 09th June 2023 01:07 AM
Ballabhpurer Rupkotha is back again and this time on the Academy of Fine Arts stage. Catch the hilariously comical adventure of a king without a kingdom who falls in love with a young woman. All goes well till the ghostly history of the king’s palace is revealed. Written by Badal Sircar for the stage, it’s a treat.
Where: Academy of Fine Arts, Cathedral road
When: June 10, 3–5 pm
Tickets online at thirdbell.in.