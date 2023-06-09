Home Events Kolkata

Ballabhpurer Rupkotha at the Academy of Fine Arts

The  horror-comedy is here to win your hearts again.

author_img Subhadrika Sen Published :  09th June 2023 01:07 AM   |   Published :   |  09th June 2023 01:07 AM
A still from the play

Ballabhpurer Rupkotha is back again and this time on the Academy of Fine Arts stage. Catch the hilariously comical adventure of a king without a kingdom who falls in love with a young woman. All goes well till the ghostly history of the king’s palace is revealed. Written by Badal Sircar for the stage, it’s a treat.

Where: Academy of Fine Arts, Cathedral road

When: June 10, 3–5 pm

Tickets online at thirdbell.in.

